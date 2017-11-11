Real Madrid warned against selling Arsenal target Navas amid renewed De Gea and Kepa talk

Real Madrid would lose more than Keylor Navas does from any sale of the goalkeeper, says Costa Rican FA president Rodolfo Villalobos.

The 30-year-old remains first choice at Santiago Bernabeu and has made over 100 appearances during a productive stint in the Spanish capital.

Celta 16/5 to beat Sevilla

Navas has helped Madrid to the La Liga title, two Champions League crowns, two UEFA Super Cups and two FIFA Club World Cups.

His position continues to be called into question, though, with the Blancos being heavily linked with replacements such as Manchester United’s David de Gea and Athletic Bilbao’s Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Villalobos considers the speculation to be nothing new and has warned Real against ignoring the value of a proven performer, telling Marca: "I think that Navas has been surrounded by rumours ever since he arrived at Real Madrid.

"At Real Madrid he has been a fundamental part of the titles the club has won.

Keylor Navas Real Madrid future club lose more More