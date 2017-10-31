Real Madrid without Varane and Bale for Tottenham trip

Gareth Bale and Raphael Varane will not feature in Real Madrid's Champions League match at Tottenham due to injury.

Real Madrid will be without Raphael Varane for Wednesday's Champions League trip to Tottenham after picking up an injury against Girona on Sunday, while Gareth Bale also misses out again.

Varane picked up a thigh problem as Madrid suffered a shock 2-1 defeat in Catalonia on Sunday.

The France international was considered a doubt and trained alone on Monday.

His lack of participation in the match was confirmed a day later with the announcement of Madrid's squad.

Former Spurs star Bale has been out of action since the end of September with a calf problem and, although Zinedine Zidane hinted at the weekend that he could be in line for a return, it appears Wednesday has come too soon for the Wales international to be involved at Wembley.

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas (thigh) is also sidelined again.

Zidane has been able to include Isco, however, after the Spain midfielder recovered from a knock suffered against Girona.