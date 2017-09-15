Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Real Madrid will need to end Real Sociedad's perfect start to the season to get back to winning ways in La Liga on Sunday.

Zinedine Zidane's men, who have collected five points from three games, visit Anoeta to face a side that has won three out of three in the league and also defeated Rosenborg in the Europa League on Thursday night.

In their two games on home turf, Eusebio's side has scored seven goals and conceded none.

Game Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Date Sunday, September 17 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Football and by stream via Sky Go.

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on beIN Sports and by stream via beIN Sports Connect.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Real Sociedad players Goalkeepers Rulli, Ramirez Defenders Llorente, I. Martinez, Elustondo, Odriozola, Rodrigues, De La Bella Midfielders Illarramendi, Zubeldia, Prieto, Pardo, Canales, Zurutuza Forwards Juanmi, Januzaj, Agirretxe, Vela, Willian Jose, Oyarzabal, Bautista

Sociedad are unlikely to make major changes on the back of their superb start but look set to be without Inigo Martinez and Mikel Oyarzabal, who have not trained due to injuries, as well as Raul Navas, Carlos Martinez and Jon Guridi.

The main selection dilemma for Eusebio will be out wide, where Adnan Januzaj and Juanmi could come back in having been rested for the Europa League win over Rosenborg.

Potential starting XI: Rulli; Odriozola, Elustondo, Llorente, Rodrigues; Prieto, Illarramendi, Zurutuza; Januzaj, Willian Jose, Juanmi.

Position Real Madrid players Goalkeepers Navas, Casilla, Zidane Defenders Carvajal, Vallejo, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Theo, Achraf Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Llorente, Asensio, Isco, Ceballos Forwards Bale, Vazquez, Mayoral

Cristiano Ronaldo serves the final match of his ban and Marcelo joins him among the disciplinary absentees having been sent off against Levante.

Mateo Kovacic is looking at two months on the sidelines with an adductor injury and Karim Benzema is also out, but Marco Asensio should return after his leg infection.

Potential starting XI: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Theo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Isco; Bale, Asensio.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Madrid are 8/13 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Sociedad priced at 15/4 and the draw available at 3/1.

GAME PREVIEW

