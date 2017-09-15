Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Real Madrid will need to end Real Sociedad's perfect start to the season to get back to winning ways in La Liga on Sunday.
Zinedine Zidane's men, who have collected five points from three games, visit Anoeta to face a side that has won three out of three in the league and also defeated Rosenborg in the Europa League on Thursday night.
In their two games on home turf, Eusebio's side has scored seven goals and conceded none.
|Game
|Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid
|Date
|Sunday, September 17
|Time
|19:45 BST / 14:45 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Football and by stream via Sky Go.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on beIN Sports and by stream via beIN Sports Connect.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|beIN Sports
|beIN Sports Connect
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Real Sociedad players
|Goalkeepers
|Rulli, Ramirez
|Defenders
|Llorente, I. Martinez, Elustondo, Odriozola, Rodrigues, De La Bella
|Midfielders
|Illarramendi, Zubeldia, Prieto, Pardo, Canales, Zurutuza
|Forwards
|Juanmi, Januzaj, Agirretxe, Vela, Willian Jose, Oyarzabal, Bautista
Sociedad are unlikely to make major changes on the back of their superb start but look set to be without Inigo Martinez and Mikel Oyarzabal, who have not trained due to injuries, as well as Raul Navas, Carlos Martinez and Jon Guridi.
The main selection dilemma for Eusebio will be out wide, where Adnan Januzaj and Juanmi could come back in having been rested for the Europa League win over Rosenborg.
Potential starting XI: Rulli; Odriozola, Elustondo, Llorente, Rodrigues; Prieto, Illarramendi, Zurutuza; Januzaj, Willian Jose, Juanmi.
|Position
|Real Madrid players
|Goalkeepers
|Navas, Casilla, Zidane
|Defenders
|Carvajal, Vallejo, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Theo, Achraf
|Midfielders
|Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Llorente, Asensio, Isco, Ceballos
|Forwards
|Bale, Vazquez, Mayoral
Cristiano Ronaldo serves the final match of his ban and Marcelo joins him among the disciplinary absentees having been sent off against Levante.
Mateo Kovacic is looking at two months on the sidelines with an adductor injury and Karim Benzema is also out, but Marco Asensio should return after his leg infection.
Potential starting XI: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Theo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Isco; Bale, Asensio.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Madrid are 8/13 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Sociedad priced at 15/4 and the draw available at 3/1.
GAME PREVIEW
The majority of their best XI on the pitch, Real Madrid made quick work of APOEL in the Champions League in midweek.
There is little doubt that when Madrid have their best players available - Cristiano Ronaldo chief among them, of course - they will sweep aside most before them.
But Zinedine Zidane has continued to rotate his lineup in the hope it will pay off later in the campaign, and the challenge for Madrid in the meantime will be navigating their league schedule while chopping and changing.
That has only become more difficult over the past week due to the injuries suffered by Karim Benzema and Mateo Kovacic.
It means that with Ronaldo and Marcelo suspended, Madrid's team against Real Sociedad on Sunday essentially picks itself and Zidane will not have a whole host of proven options in reserve.
There is Lucas Vazquez and Dani Ceballos, but beyond that the likes of Borja Mayoral and Marcos Llorente are not yet established as reliable first-team players.
Sociedad lost only four matches at Anoeta last season and look an even better side this term, so Madrid will not have an easy route back to winning ways in league action.