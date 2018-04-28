Golf: It really sucks - Spieth takes blame for missed cut

Jordan Spieth shouldered the blame after he and Ryan Palmer missed the cut at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, frankly stating "I cost our team an opportunity, which really sucks."

The three-time major champion and Palmer failed to make the weekend by just one shot as a result of double bogeys at the last two holes on Friday.

Spieth found the water at the 17th and 18th holes and the world number three held his hands up after the alternative shot format second round.

"I had a couple [of] really bad swings," the reigning Open champion said.

"I cost our team an opportunity which really sucks given how hard we fought today. It's not a good feeling. It's much worse than if it's just you."

Spieth added: "I struggled with my swing really both days. Just didn't hit the ball well at all.

"We held it together for a while and then it finally just came out. Unfortunately, all we needed was two more swings."

Palmer said his playing partner was by no means the only one to blame.

"We both struggled a little bit all day, but our short games kept us there the whole time," said the Texan.

"It's fun. It's a blast. I wouldn't trade anything in the world for him [as a partner]. It's the game of golf."

Michael Kim and Andrew Putnam led the way heading into the weekend, while Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia were among the other high-profile casualties.