Rebel Rudiger's rise from teenage street striker to £34m Chelsea star

Kind-hearted but with an appetite for mischief during his teenage years, Antonio Rudiger hasn't taken the simplest path to the Chelsea first team but it is a stage where he undoubtedly belongs.

The 24-year-old now represents Chelsea, a team from London's wealthiest suburb, but he was born and grew up in Neukolln, a tough area in Berlin where crime was rife. His parents, Matthias and Lily, met in the German capital after being forced to flee Sierra Leone in 1991 due to the civil war.

Rudiger made his first steps into professional football at the relatively late age of 15 as he honed his skills in street football. He then left Berlin to build his career at Borussia Dortmund, but his route to the top would not be easy after spending eight years in amateur football.

Dirk Jacob signed a nine-year-old Rudiger for his club, SV Tasmania Berlin, after taking him from another local side in VfB Sperber Neukolln. Jacob remembered how Rudiger's mentality used to change as soon as the whistle was blown for kick-off.

"I was the coach of the then-E1 juniors with players who were 9- or 10-years-old and I brought Antonio to my team," Jacob told Goal. "He stood out at that time because of his quiet and calm behaviour, but on the pitch he was the opposite of quiet and calm.

"Antonio was always looking for fun. He wanted to do everything right in games. He was at almost every training session no matter what the weather was like. Technically, as a runner and in footballing terms, he was very strong.

"Because of his endurance and his acceleration he was one of the best in his group. Antonio was very good at dribbling. He was physically strong and already tall for his age. Technically his abilities were already very pronounced and he was good at shooting.

"In the two years Antonio played in my team he mostly played as a striker. But he was quite good in every other position too. I even used him as a goalkeeper from time to time."

Jacob, who has coached in Neukolln since 2002, recalls his favourite story whilst training Rudiger and reveals just what a big heart the defender possesses.

"Antonio always stood for justice," he said. "During one match, he ran towards the empty goal of our opponents and could have scored. But Antonio waited instead for an eternity for one of his teammates, gave him the ball and the teammate then scored the goal. This teammate had never scored a goal until then. It was my favourite memory of him."

Rudiger played three seasons with Tasmania before moving on to Neukollner Sportfreunde 1907 for one season. He then went to Hertha Zehlendorf for two years before he was picked up by Dortmund.

Hertha Zehlendorf was a step up for Rudiger, who saw his half-brother Sahr Senesie — eight years his senior — signed by Dortmund while he was still in the amateur game. Markus Plog was coaching Antonio at that time and admitted that he had to manage the teenager’s attitude.

"I still remember that when he was playing for us, he sometimes showed a fiery temper," Plog told Goal. "There was a time when Toni wasn't allowed to play for a couple of games due to ill-discipline, like arriving late to training sessions and other things like that.

"But I think that was a very important lesson for him and from that point on he changed. He became a disciplined, hungry guy who always wanted to achieve more and more. From that point on it was a lot of fun working with him."

Rudiger needed that hunger as he was discarded after two-and-a-half years by Dortmund, who believed he wasn't good enough. But he got another big chance at Stuttgart. He made his debut in the bottom professional tier of German football for Stuttgart II at the age of 18 and maintained a place in the team until his Bundesliga debut just six months later.

