Rebels appoint former Force coach Wessels

Munster were strongly linked with Dave Wessels, but the South Africa said he has "unfinished business" in Super Rugby.

Dave Wessels will remain in Super Rugby after signing a two-year deal to take over as the Rebels' head coach.

Wessels' future was up in the air when Western Force were axed from the competition following his first season in charge of the Perth franchise.

The South African was strongly linked with Munster, but has agreed to move to Melbourne as Tony McGahan's successor at a club who were also under threat of losing their Super Rugby status this year.

"I'm very grateful to everyone at the Rebels and within Australian rugby for helping make this move possible," said Wessels.

"For me, the decision was driven by a strong feeling of unfinished business in Super Rugby. I'm very passionate about rugby, and the game in this country has provided me with the opportunity to fulfil my dream to coach professionally.

"Part of repaying this faith is realising the success that I know we're capable of.

"Make no mistake, our goal is to win Super Rugby. We're finalising an exciting group of coaches and players who will not only contribute to building an enviable and winning culture at the club, but who will progress us towards that ultimate goal.

"I'm excited about the prospect of coaching in Melbourne as the Rebels share many of the characteristics I have grown to love from my time in Western Australia: their players and fans have shared our uncertainty over the past couple of months and we are the 'outsiders' of the traditional powers in Australian rugby.

"These are very powerful galvanising forces for a club and we're very motivated by the fact that it's #us versus the rest'."

The Rebels revealed that they will make further announcements regarding their coaching staff and playing roster in the coming weeks.