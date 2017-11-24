Record-breaker Holmes hits Fiji for six as Australia march into final

Red-hot winger Valentine Holmes claimed a record-breaking six-try haul and Billy Slater also made history as irrepressible Australia eased into the Rugby League World Cup final with a 54-6 demolition of Fiji.

Holmes scored five tries – a record for a World Cup match – in a quarter-final rout of Samoa and incredibly went one better at Suncorp Stadium as the ruthless holders set up a showdown with England or Tonga at the same venue next Saturday.

The Kangaroos flyer has 12 tries for the tournament, surpassing the previous record of 10 set by Wendell Sailor 17 years ago, and the influential Slater became the leading try-scorer in World Cup history in another devastating masterclass from the co-hosts.

Slater's double took his overall tally to 16, three of which came in a semi-final victory over the same opponents nine years ago, with Dane Gagai crossing twice and Cameron Smith scoring 14 points with the boot on a night when the magnificent Holmes took centre stage.

Fiji shocked New Zealand last weekend, but they were no match for Mal Meninga's men, Suliasi Vunivalu scoring a consolation as they were outscored by 10 tries to one, four years after being thumped 64-0 by Australia in the last four.

Tempers flared after former Australia playmaker Jarryd Hayne's early hit on Slater and Apisai Koroisau put Fiji in front with a penalty in a frantic start, but that proved to be a false dawn.

The 10-time champions led 13 minutes in when Slater crossed on the left to set a new World Cup record after Michael Morgan took advantage of some suspect defending from the Bati.

Holmes, brimming with confidence after his five-star display in Darwin, added a second try when Vunivalu misjudged a Morgan kick over top and the in-form winger rounded off a fluent move to complete a double.