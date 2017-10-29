Record-breaking Miller rounds off South Africa whitewash

South Africa completed a tour whitewash against Bangladesh, with David Miller taking the plaudits for a record-breaking performance.

David Miller smashed the record for the quickest century in a Twenty20 international as South Africa completed a clean sweep of victories against Bangladesh, winning by 83 runs in the second and final T20I.

The Proteas had won every one of their matches across all three formats against the tourists, who found Miller unwilling to give up that perfect record in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

The 28-year-old required only 35 balls to reach three figures, finishing unbeaten on 101 from 36 deliveries as South Africa ended the innings at 224-4.

Compatriot Richard Levi had previously held the record, having taken 45 deliveries to reach his century against New Zealand in 2012.

To make matters worse for Bangladesh, Miller was dropped second ball as a diving Mushfiqur Rahim just failed to hold from a gloved Rubel Hossain bouncer down the leg side.

And Miller made the most of his lucky escape, hitting seven fours and nine sixes, including five consecutive maximums in the penultimate over bowled by Mohammad Saifuddin.

Having been given a T20 batting masterclass by Miller, Bangladesh were unable to put their learnings to good use as they turned in a meek response that never looked like threatening the hosts.

The result sees South Africa wrap up a 2-0 victory in the T20I series and a comprehensive whitewash of the tourists.

Bangladesh won the toss and put South Africa in to bat, with Hashim Amla (85) leading the way as a series of batting partners - Mangaliso Mosehle (5), JP Duminy (4) and AB de Villiers (20) - struggled to do any considerable damage.

Miller's arrival at the crease saw the Proteas quickly take control of the match, the left-hander wasting no time in piling on the runs after that early drop.