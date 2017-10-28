Record-breaking Mo'unga inspires Canterbury to Mitre 10 Cup glory

Richie Mo'unga tormented Tasman once again by scoring a record 25 points as Canterbury won the Mitre 10 Cup for the third consecutive year with a resounding 35-13 victory in the final at AMI Stadium on Saturday.

Mo'unga inspired Canterbury in the 2016 showdown against Tasman and produced another virtuoso performance again 12 months on, breaking the record for points scored in a Mitre 10 Cup final as his side claimed a ninth Premiership title.

The fly-half, who missed the semi-final victory over North Harbour last week as he was on New Zealand duty, scored two first-half tries, landed three penalties and a kicked a trio of conversions in an outstanding individual display.

It was not all plain sailing for the holders, who trailed 10-0 after 15 minutes following a brilliantly manufactured try from Levi Aumua, which Mitchell Hunt converted before slotting over a penalty.

Mo'unga then took centre stage, darting past two defenders to score his first try and running 50 metres for another magnificent solo effort just five minutes later.

Tim Bateman added another five-pointer on the stroke of half-time, which Mo'unga converted to put Canterbury 19-13 up and the playmaker added three penalties to strengthen the champions' grip on the contest.

Mo'unga also laid on the only try of the second half for Jack Stratton as Canterbury confirmed their status as the cream of the crop in New Zealand.