Record-breaking Valencia tee up blockbuster Barcelona clash

Barcelona will have to contend with a red-hot Valencia at Mestalla next week after LaLiga's second-placed side won again versus Espanyol.

Valencia will take record-breaking form into next weekend's top-of-the-table clash with Barcelona after racking up an eighth consecutive LaLiga win on Sunday.

Having set a new club benchmark of seven successive league victories before the international break, Los Che continued their eye-catching run with a comfortable 2-0 victory at Espanyol.

Geoffrey Kondogbia and Santi Mina scored second-half goals to set up a mouth-watering test against table-toppers Barca at Mestalla in seven days' time.

Valencia's haul of 30 points from their opening 12 games, while still four shy of Ernesto Valverde's side, is their best-ever start to a LaLiga campaign.

Marcelino's men will also have the advantage of a greater rest period leading into next Sunday's encounter, with Barca due to visit Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday.

