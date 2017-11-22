Record Ronaldo nomination as Real Madrid dominate UEFA Team of the Year candidates

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in UEFA's Team of the Year nominees for a record 14th time as part of an 11-strong contingent from Real Madrid, in a list that also includes fellow usual suspects Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Madrid dominated on the domestic and European front last season, clinching a first La Liga title since 2012 and becoming the first team to defend the Champions League.

Portugal superstar Ronaldo was typically at the forefront of their success, scoring 25 league goals and a further 12 in Europe's premier competition.

Madrid team-mates Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Casemiro, Isco, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Dani Carvajal, Marcelo, Keylor Navas and Sergio Ramos – who earned the highest percentage of votes in last year's poll – also made the cut.

