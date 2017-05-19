Recovering McIlroy to miss BMW PGA

The European Tour's headline event will not feature Rory McIlroy, who is taking "a conservative approach" to his recovery from injury.

Rory McIlroy has pulled out of next week's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth as he continues to recover from a rib injury.

Having been sidelined for several weeks by a rib problem that caused him back pain earlier this year, the world number two reported similar discomfort - albeit not as severe - during the Players Championship last week.

He will now sit out the European Tour's flagship event, with a view to regaining full fitness ahead of the U.S. Open, which takes place at Erin Hills from June 15-18.

In a statement released by the European Tour on Friday, McIlroy said: "Having had a reaction to my earlier rib injury, I have been advised to take a conservative approach to my recovery which unfortunately means I have to withdraw from the BMW PGA Championship next week.

"It's a disappointing decision to have to make, but I have to ensure I make a full recovery.

"I will now continue the process of preparing my game for the U.S. Open and the rest of the season."

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley added: "There is no question that Rory will be missed at the BMW PGA Championship but his health is the most important thing and we wish him a speedy recovery."

Mcllroy won the BMW PGA Championship in 2014 courtesy of a final-round 66 and was set to be the headline act at this year's tournament.