Recovering McIlroy to miss BMW PGA

Rory McIlroy has pulled out of next week's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth as he continues to recover from a rib injury.
Having been sidelined for several weeks by a rib problem that caused him back pain earlier this year, the world number two reported similar discomfort - albeit not as severe - during the Players Championship last week.
He will now sit out the European Tour's flagship event, with a view to regaining full fitness ahead of the U.S. Open, which takes place at Erin Hills from June 15-18.
In a statement released by the European Tour on Friday, McIlroy said: "Having had a reaction to my earlier rib injury, I have been advised to take a conservative approach to my recovery which unfortunately means I have to withdraw from the BMW PGA Championship next week.
"It's a disappointing decision to have to make, but I have to ensure I make a full recovery.
"I will now continue the process of preparing my game for the U.S. Open and the rest of the season."
European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley added: "There is no question that Rory will be missed at the BMW PGA Championship but his health is the most important thing and we wish him a speedy recovery."
Mcllroy won the BMW PGA Championship in 2014 courtesy of a final-round 66 and was set to be the headline act at this year's tournament.