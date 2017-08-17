Red Bull expect Verstappen to stay

Max Verstappen may have been linked with Mercedes and Ferrari but Christian Horner is confident the 19-year-old will stay with Red Bull.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner is confident Max Verstappen will not be lured away by Mercedes or Ferrari.

The Dutchman impressed following a mid-season move from Toro Rosso last year, winning his first race for the team in Spain.

He went on to collect 191 points for Red Bull and finished fifth in the drivers' standings.

Much was expected in 2017 but he has struggled to challenge for podium places during a frustrating campaign, Verstappen already 135 points behind championship leader Sebastian Vettel.

His frustrations at Red Bull have led to links with a move away once a seat becomes available, but Horner expects the teenager to stay with the constructor.

"I don't think so," he told Autosport when asked if he thought Verstappen could leave. "I think he can see what's going on.

"He's impatient like any youngster but he's objective enough to know that there's good stuff in the pipeline.

"And from where we started the season to where we are now, the trajectory has been right there as soon as we sorted out the issues with correlation from earlier in the year.

"We've seen very sharp progress.

"There's no point talking past the end of Max's current contract at the moment, because it's down to us to provide him with a car that he can compete and win in.

"And I'm sure if we do that, I don't think there's any other team that Max would rather be in."