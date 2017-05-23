Red Bull Honda to race at Donington after Hayden's passing

After Nicky Hayden tragically passed away on Monday, Red Bull Honda confirmed they will compete at Donington this weekend.

Red Bull Honda have confirmed they plan to race in the Superbike World Championship round at Donington this weekend, despite the tragic passing of Nicky Hayden.

A former MotoGP world champion, Hayden passed away on Monday at the age of 35 after failing to recover from injuries sustained when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle along the Rimini coast last Wednesday.

Messages of support flooded in for Hayden following the accident and tributes continued to pour in after his death was announced.

Hayden had raced for Red Bull Honda at Imola the weekend before his accident, and the team announced on Tuesday they will be present at Donington.

"The Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team offers its most heartfelt condolences to Nicky’s family, his fiancee Jackie, his friends, fans and everyone who has been touched by the passing of one of the racing world's most loved sons," a statement read.

"Nicky's passing has shocked and saddened everyone in the team and we are still coming to terms with this tragedy. However, we will participate in this weekend's WorldSBK round at Donington in the United Kingdom.

"Rest in peace Nicky. You will be truly, deeply missed by all of us."

"This is a huge shock to me, the whole team, the World Superbike paddock and actually the entire racing world," said team manager Ronald Ten Kate.

"We only had the pleasure to work with Nicky for one-and-a-half years but we came to know him like all his previous teams spoke about him: fanatical about bikes, hard-working, charismatic but above all, he was pure and genuine. He was Nicky!

"He will be missed by all of us and I hope he will be an example for any young talent trying to reach the top as Nicky did himself. We wish the Hayden family and his fiancee Jackie all the strength they will need. Rest in peace Nicky Hayden."

"It seems impossible that Nicky is no longer with us. Nicky was not only an outstanding rider, but also a shining example of sporting ethos and professionalism," added Marco Chini, WorldSBK operations manager for Honda Motor Europe.

"The 'Kentucky Kid' perfectly represented the values of the sport and the American school of motorcycling. The level of affection and support that the global sports community has shown Nicky demonstrates how much his kind persona and his genuine passion for motorcycling have left a mark in the hearts of motorsport enthusiasts and insiders, and his incredible legion of fans around the world.

"Thank you for everything Nicky; we will always remember you fondly, and you will be sorely missed."