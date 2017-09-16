Red Bull optimistic despite qualifying disappointment

Red Bull may have had to settle for second and third on the grid but Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo remain confident in Singapore.

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo remain confident of overtaking Sebastian Vettel early at the Singapore Grand Prix after being edged out by the Ferrari man in qualifying.

The two Red Bulls dominated Q1 and Q2 on Saturday and looked certain to lock out the front row for the first time this season.

However, they had to settle for second and third as Vettel turned on the style to set a new lap record on his way to a fourth Singapore pole.

Despite the disappointment, both Red Bull drivers are optimistic they have the performance to make early moves on Vettel and go in search of the team's second victory of 2017.

"I'm a little envious today," said Ricciardo. "I will accept a little bit of defeat but I'm still confident we will get a victory.

"Seb turned it on today but I think we have better race pace."

Verstappen added: "It is promising, but a shame we couldn't put it on pole. The final lap wasn't great.

"During the race it will be difficult to pass him [Vettel] so we will have to see in the first lap."

Team boss Christian Horner echoed his drivers' confidence, saying Vettel's title hopes could give them the opportunity they need.

"We've been quickest in every session and then the one that really counts, in those last stages...the drivers extracted everything from the car and we just don't have that last little bit," he told Sky Sports F1.

"We're happy with a front row start and third as well. The race pace we had yesterday puts us in good stead for tomorrow.

"They're five kph quicker than us on the straight but that's what it is. If we can get a good start, we can hopefully give them a hard time. We have nothing to lose, Seb has a championship to think about."