Red Bulls advance to U.S. Open Cup final with comeback win at FC Cincinnati

Bradley Wright-Phillips notched a brace to dash the lower division club's hopes of reaching the final of the competition

The New York Red Bulls advanced to U.S. Open Cup final with a 3-2 comeback win at FC Cincinnati in the semifinal on Tuesday.

Backed by a raucous crowd of 33,250, the USL side struck out in front with goals from Corben Bone in the first half and Austin Berry in the 62nd minute.

The lower-division side appeared headed for a stunning upset, but their MLS opponents struck back with a quick-fire double to level proceedings.

Gonzalo Veron scored in the 75th minute before Bradley Wright-Phillips followed that goal up with a tally of his own just three minutes later.

And Wright-Phillips would notch his second in extra-time, deflating the crowd with a 101st-minute header to send the Red Bulls through.

The Red Bulls will take on Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park on Sept. 20 in the Open Cup final.