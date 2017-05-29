Red card earns Coetzee a five-week ban

Robbie Coetzee will miss the Lions' next Super Rugby match after being handed a five-week suspension for his red card on Sunday.

Lions hooker Robbie Coetzee has been suspended from all forms of the game for five weeks following his red card in Sunday's 54-10 Super Rugby victory over the Southern Kings.

Coetzee was sent off just after the half hour by referee Jaco Peyper after charging into a ruck and hitting Chris Cloete's head with his knee.

His absence was not felt by the Lions who secured an impressive bonus point win, running in seven tries, Kwagga Smith grabbing himself a brace.

Lions coach Johan Ackermann will be without Coetzee until July 1 after a SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee ruled the challenge was "intentional" and merited a suspension at eight weeks.

Coetzee's guilty plea, apology to Cloete and remorse at the incident earned him a reduction in that ban and the Lions will only miss him for one Super Rugby match.

With the Lions having a bye for the next round of fixtures the forward will only miss the clash with the Sunwolves on July 1, and will be ready to return in their following fixture against the Sharks.