Red cards ruin Thika United win against Sony Sugar

At Narok Stadium, Posta Rangers made it three wins in a row after downing Kakamega Homeboyz by a solitary goal

Thika United downed Sony Sugar by a solitary goal to ensure they stay on course to keep their status in the top tier next season.

The milkmen came into the match hoping to get something positive, and Nigerian Onwudi Chibueze did not disappoint a handful of fans that turned out to support them at Ruaraka Grounds.

Chibueze rushed on to a well-weighted pass from Eugine Mukangula to give coach Nicholas Muyoti maximum points. Both teams, however, finished the match with ten men as the scorer and defender Alfred Onyango were sent off.

Former Western Stima man Kennedy 'Agogo' Otieno scored the only goal to give the returning coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo a deserved present.

Omollo has been serving a three-match suspension after punching Sofapaka coach Sam Ssimbwa when the two sides clashed about six weeks ago.