Red Giants look to retun home

After the Shah Alam Stadium is allowed to host evening kickoffs once again by FMLLP, Selangor are now looking to return to their former home.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

According to a report by Stadium Astro, Selangor are looking to return to their former home the Shah Alam Stadium, having submitted their application to use the venue once again.

The publication quoted club vice president and team manager Abdul Rauf Ahmad as saying that the result of their application will be known in one or two weeks' time.

"We have discussed with and made an offer to the stadium operator, and hope that Selangor will be able to play at the stadium again after the Aidilfitri holiday," said Rauf.

The stadium is operated and managed by the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA).

Rauf added that the Red Giants had wanted to return to their former ground much earlier, but had to postpone it due to the fact that the stadium's then-inadequate lighting did not allow evening kickoffs.

"We had wanted to return there much earlier, but due to the problem with the stadium's floodlights, we decided to stay at the Selayang Municipal Stadium," he explained.

The Red Giants had mostly played at the 80,372-seater Shah Alam Stadium ever since the ground was opened in 1994, but late last year they were 'evicted' by MBSA and were forced to play their home games at the much-smaller Selayang Municipal Stadium, some 40 km away.

Shah Alam are currently home to the other Selangor-based Super League side; PKNS FC.