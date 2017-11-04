Red-hot Goerges to face Vandeweghe in Zhuhai final

The final of the WTA Elite Trophy will feature two in-form players, with Julia Goerges up against Coco Vandeweghe.

Julia Goerges' fine form continued as she cruised into the final of the WTA Elite Trophy, with Coco Vandeweghe now standing between the German and a second tournament win in succession.

The champion at last month's Kremlin Cup, Goerges eased to a 6-3 6-3 victory over Anastasija Sevastova in Zhuhai, extending her winning streak to eight matches.

Next up for the big-serving German is a final against Vandeweghe, who also won 6-3 6-3 against Ashleigh Barty.

READ MORE: Formula One - Massa to retire from F1 again) at end of 2017 season

READ MORE: Rugby Union - Hodge ‘fantastic’ at fly-half, says Cheika

READ MORE: Golf - Tiger Woods: I can’t believe how far I’m hitting the golf ball

Goerges dominated from the outset against Sevastova, breaking in the first game and controlling proceedings thereafter as her forehand proved potent.

There was also much to admire in the performance of Vandeweghe, who offset nine unforced errors with 32 winners to leave Barty helpless in the day's second semi-final.

Vandeweghe, the second seed in China, will break into the top 10 for the first time when the world rankings are updated next week. However, Goerges is unlikely to be daunted by that fact, given she boasts a 3-1 record against top-10 opponents this season.