Red-hot LA Galaxy continue to climb — Goal's Week 13 MLS Power Rankings

Just when everyone though the LA Galaxy were done and dusted, they went and figured out how to win on the road. Their away form has led to the biggest jump in this week's power rankings.

1. TORONTO FC

LAST WEEK: 1

CHANGE: —

A five-goal romp is hardly noteworthy for a Toronto side that boasts the best goal differential in MLS — until you factor in that both Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore were watching the game from the team's private box. TFC continually finds new ways to win, and this most recent victory may just be the most impressive.

2. CHICAGO FIRE

LAST WEEK: 5

CHANGE: +3

The Fire keep rolling after a so-so start to the Bastian Schweinsteiger era. Of course, Nemanja Nikolic is the real star of the show these days, but this Chicago side is full of talent that it's hard to fathom just how bad it was just a few short months ago.

3. NEW YORK CITY FC

LAST WEEK: 2

CHANGE: -1

NYCFC's usually stellar defense was torn apart by Atlanta in the first half of this week's match, but this team has been impressive enough this season for us to believe that it was likely just a blip rather than a sign of something worse.

4. FC DALLAS

