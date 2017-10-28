Red-hot Tsonga seals another final berth in Vienna

Lucas Pouille and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga set up an all-French final in Vienna, with the latter having won their previous two meetings.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's fine indoor form continued on Saturday as he edged out Philipp Kohlschreiber to set up a Vienna Open final against fellow Frenchman Lucas Pouille.

Tsonga claimed his fourth title of 2017 in Antwerp last week and has emerged as a late contender for a place at the ATP Finals.

His bid to secure one of the two remaining qualifying spots was strengthened in Austria by a 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 victory over Kohlschreiber - his 10th win in succession against the veteran German.

As a result, Tsonga - the runner-up to Andy Murray in last year's Vienna final - now boasts a 20-2 record in indoor matches this season.

Pouille stands between Tsonga and another tournament success, the former having come from behind to beat Kyle Edmund 6-7 (7-9) 6-4 6-3 and reach his first ATP 500 final.

The two previous meetings between Tsonga and Pouille, including a final in Marseille this February, have resulted in 6-4 6-4 wins for the 2008 Australian Open runner-up.