Red Sox ace Sale reaches 300-strikeout milestone

Chris Sale struck out Ryan Flaherty of the Baltimore Orioles for his 300th strikeout this season.

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale became the first American League (AL) pitcher to reach 300 strikeouts in a MLB season since Pedro Martinez in 1999 on Wednesday.

Sale needed 13 strikeouts to reach the milestone for the campaign, the Red Sox starting pitcher bringing up number 300 when he struck out Baltimore Orioles second baseman Ryan Flaherty in the eighth inning of Boston's 9-0 victory.

Earlier in the game, Sale had passed Roger Clemens for second most in a season in Red Sox franchise history.

Martinez holds the record with 313 strikeouts.

Even more impressive, is the fact that Sale has 191 strikeouts on the road this year, which is the most by any MLB pitcher since 1913.

Sale, and Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber, are the front-runners to win this year's AL Cy Young award.