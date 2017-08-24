Red Sox add speedy outfielder Davis in trade with A's

Oakland Athletics outfielder Rajai Davis has been traded to the Boston Red Sox in MLB.

Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is adding a familiar face he hopes helps the club in October, trading for Oakland Athletics outfielder Rajai Davis.

The Red Sox landed Davis in exchange for minor-league outfielder Rafael Rincones, they announced on Wednesday.

The trade comes after the Red Sox placed outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left thumb.

Davis, 36, has struggled at the plate this season for the dismal A's, batting .233/.294/.353 in 100 games.

He came up big for the Cleveland Indians in game seven of the World Series last year, and does fill a number of needs for the Red Sox, including speed on the basepaths.

Davis, who spent two seasons with Dombrowski in Detroit, is also a career .285 batter against left-handing pitching. Once Bradley returns, Davis will likely see most of his playing time in Boston against southpaws in addition to situational pinch-running as he looks to add to his 26 stolen bases this season.

To make room for Davis on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated outfielder Steve Selsky for assignment.

Rincones, 18, hit .258 in 57 games with Boston's affiliate in the Dominican Summer League.