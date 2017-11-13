Red Sox's Betts rolls perfect 300 in World Series of Bowling

The Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts showed off his talent in a different sport, bowling a perfect game.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts was throwing strikes on Sunday.

Betts displayed his talent in a different sport in Nevada when he rolled a perfect 300 in the Professional Bowlers Association's World Series of Bowling.

A press release said it was Betts' first perfect game in PBA competition.

He was bowling in the fourth and final round of qualifying for the PBA World Championship.

Betts was averaging over 200 through the first three rounds of competition this year before pulling off his perfect game.