Red Sox name Alex Cora as new manager

Alex Cora will leave his role as the bench coach for the Houston Astros as they vie for their first World Series title.

Alex Cora has been named the new Boston Red Sox manager.

Cora, a former Red Sox player, will take up the role following the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros, for whom he is bench coach.

"I am extremely honoured and humbled to be named manager of the Boston Red Sox and I want to thank Dave [Dombrowski], John Henry, Tom Werner, and Sam Kennedy for giving me such a tremendous opportunity," Cora said in a statement.

"Returning to the Red Sox and the city of Boston is a dream come true for me and my family and I look forward to working toward the ultimate goal of winning another championship for this city and its great fans.

"At the same time, I want to express my appreciation for Jim Crane, Jeff Luhnow, AJ Hinch, and the entire Houston Astros organisation for giving me the chance to start my coaching career. It has been a very special season and an incredible organisation to be a part of and I am looking forward to the World Series and winning with this group."

Cora and the Red Sox have agreed a three-year contract that will run through the 2020 season and includes a club option for the 2021 campaign.

Cora played with the Red Sox as an infielder from 2005-08. He played in the majors from 1998-2011, but has only been a coach this past year with the Astros.

"As someone who has played in Boston and knows what it takes to win here, Alex is uniquely positioned to instill a championship culture," Red Sox chairman Tom Werner said. "Baseball is in his blood, and we could not be more pleased to have found someone so accomplished to lead our team. Welcome home, Alex."

The Red Sox fired manager John Farrell on October 11 after five years with the team.