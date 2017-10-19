Giroud's spectacular winner snatches Europa League win for Arsenal

Soccer Football - Europa League - Red Star Belgrade vs Arsenal - Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia - October 19, 2017 Arsenal's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Arsenal limped past Red Star Belgrade 1-0 as Olivier Giroud's stunning goal lit up an otherwise entirely forgettable Europa League encounter.

After sparkling inter-play between Jack Wilshere and Theo Walcott, Giroud executed an overhead kick into the top corner five minutes from time to lift returning pressure from Arsene Wenger.

The weekend's defeat to Watford, after which the Hornets captain Troy Deeney claimed the Gunners lacked "Cojones", reopened some Arsenal fans' frustrations with Wenger and the players - and this performance did little to help.

Wenger reverted to the patchwork approach he has taken to European team selections this season, Mathieu Debuchy playing for the first time in nearly a year, while Mohamed Elneny featured alongside the Frenchman in a back three and Reiss Nelson, scorer of six goals in five Under-23 games this season, was deployed at wing-back.

The result was a stunted performance in attack, until Red Star defender Milan Rodic was dismissed in the 80th minute and the Premier League side's three most senior players linked up to brilliant effect at Rajko Mitic Stadium.

Progression from Group H now looks a certainty, with the Gunners sat five points clear in first place after three wins from as many matches.

Red Star's raucous fans never relented despite the tepid nature of the majority of the game, although their side had the better of the first-half chances.

After Milan Borjan denied Walcott with his legs from close-range, Richmond Boakye felt he should have had a penalty when Petr Cech tripped him.

Referee Benoit Bastien instead awarded a contentious corner, from which the Ghanaian hit the crossbar with a free header, further compounding his angst.