Red Star Belgrade vs Arsenal, Europa League: team news and live score updates

5:06PM

Oh, you want the bench information as well do you?

Arsenal: Macey, Osei-Tutu, Akpom, Da Silva, McGuane, Nketiah, Sheaf

Red Star Belgrade: Supic, Racic, Milijas, Adzic, Babic, Pesic, Gobeljic

4:55PM

Arsenal: Cech; Debuchy, Holding, Elneny; Nelson, Coquelin, Willock, Maitland-Niles; Walcott, Wilshere; Giroud.

Red Star Belgrade: Borjan; Stojkovic, Le Tallec, Savic, Rodic; Krsticic, Donald; Srnic, Kanga, Radonjic; Boakye

4:43PM

The venue for tonight's game is the Rajko Mitic Stadium (also known as the Marakana) - named after the Red Star legend, who made more than 500 appearances for the club in the 1940s and 50s.

Capacity: 51,755

Main approach: Dusty track ("It is not even under foot so extra care should be taken," according to the Arsenal supporters' guide)

Not allowed: Alcohol, megaphones, flares

Allowed: Smoking

Worst TripAdvisor review:

Where do I start?! On entry to the stadium everyone in the away end was thoroughly search. No coins are allowed in so even my purse was searched. I have no problem with this however the Serbian home fans managed to get not only coins into the ground (one hit me) but bottles, flares, firecrackers & even a JAVELIN. All were thrown at Away fans. When they were thrown the police & stewards reaction was to push the Welsh fans back not to stop the Serbia fans throwing stuff. Not even a cage was stopping them get through, yes you read it correctly a cage! There were bars on all sides of the Away section with spikes on top of them & a trench separating the pitch from the fans. There was limited refreshments on offer 1 small coke & a small water was 1500 RDS which is about €12.50 The toilets had no toilet paper, take tissues! We were kept after the game for over an hour. There were no refreshments being served & they shut the toilets. After about 70mintues we were ushered on to buses. It was very intimidating as there were rows of armed police. The police were lined all the way to the city.

4:20PM

Are you ready?

This is very cool. The tunnel the #AFC players will be walking through at the 'Marakana' tonight https://t.co/3dTrRjHioY — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) October 19, 2017

4:04PM

Match preview

What is it?

This is a Europa League group stage match between Red Star Belgrade (or Crvena Zvezda if you'd prefer) and Arsenal (commonly known as Arsenal). The visitors have a perfect record of two wins from their two matches in the competition so far, while Red Star have picked up four points. They sit first and second in Group H.

What time is kick-off?

Mixing it up, as the Europa League likes to do, this match will kick off at 6pm UK time. It will take place at Rajko Mitic Stadium.

What TV channel is it on?

BT Sport 2. If you don't have BT Sport, you can follow all the action with live updates on this page.

What is the team news, who is injured and suspended?

Red Star Belgrade:

The hosts have a number of injury concerns with first-choice goalkeeper Milan Borjan ruled out, which means Damir Kahriman is likely to start.

Milan Rodic, Branko Jovicic and Vujadin Savic are also out injured.

Arsenal:

Arsenal could recall Mathieu Debuchy for his first start in 11 months. The defender has been sidelined and almost left in the summer but is now expected to start in Serbia as Arsene Wenger rings the changes.

Petr Cech will start in goal as David Ospina has not travelled, while Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and Santi Cazorla (ankle) are among a host of first-team players not to make the trip.

Francis Coquelin, Calum Chambers and Shkodran Mustafi are other absentees, while Laurent Koscielny and Danny Welbeck are unlikely to be risked after picking up knocks in the defeat against Watford.​

What are potential line-ups?

Red Star Belgrade (4-2-3-1): Kahriman, Gobeljic, Babic, Le Tallec, Stojkovic, Donald, Krsticic, Radonjic, Kanga, Srnic, Boakye

Arsenal (3-4-2-1): Cech, Da Silva, Holding, Debuchy, Maitland-Niles, Willock, Elneny, Nelson, Wilshere, Walcott, Giroud

What are the odds?

Red Star Belgrade win: 10/3

Draw: 11/4

Arsenal win: 5/6



