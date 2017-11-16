Red Wings defenseman Witkowski handed 10-game ban after brawl

Detroit Red Wings' Luke Witkowski will miss 10 games after a fight broke out with Matthew Tkachuk and the Calgary Flames midweek.

Red Wings defenseman Luke Witkowski has been suspended for 10 games by the NHL for his involvement in a fight that erupted during Detroit's 8-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

The brawl broke out in the third period when Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk smacked Witkowski on the back of the leg with his stick as he was exiting the penalty box and making his way towards the Red Wings bench to leave the game.

Almost immediately, Witkowski came back out of the box and exchanged words with Tkachuk before players from both sides jumped in on the altercation.

Witkowski was assessed a fighting major, two 10-minute misconducts and a game misconduct, but he did not regret throwing his fists.

"That's what I like to call old-time hockey," Witkowski said after the game. "I think it's good for the game. It brings fans into the sport."

Tkachuk, who was assessed a spearing major but is yet to be punished ahead of an in-person hearing with the NHL on Friday, was less than amused.

"Wisniewski, or whatever his name is, was just an absolute wrecking ball trying to start stuff, starting a complete circus with how many minutes left?" Tkachuk said.

"It's a joke that a guy like that would ... just do something pretty stupid that kind of started everything. And then [he] turns back and chirps our whole bench, didn't want to go anywhere, so I just went over there to give him a little poke and tell him just to get out of here.

"He was just looking for an excuse to come back. It's just stupid."