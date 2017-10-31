Red and yellow cards for football coaches set for trials

Referees can show managers a red card as part of a trial in Australia: Getty Images / Robert Cianfione / Staff

Misbehaving coaching staff will risk being shown a red or yellow card during a world-first trial in Australia.

The trial is set to shake up Australia's top-flight men's and women's leagues - the A-League and W-League - when it starts this weekend, the first of its kind in top-tier domestic competitions.

Red card offences will include throwing and kicking water bottles, spitting and insulting or abusive language, whilst cautions will be given for behaviour including dissent, provocative gesturing and entering the opposition's technical area.

Jose Mourinho is no stranger to the stands (Getty) More

Though referees already have the power to banish coaching staff to the stands, red and yellow cards will make it clear to spectators when sanctions are imposed just as with players.

The normal consequences of accumulating cards will also apply with two yellows in a single match resulting in a sending off and suspension from the next game.