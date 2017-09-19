Redemption time for AFC Leopards against Thika United

Posta Rangers will be aiming at posting their first win in seven outings when they take on Kariobangi Sharks

AFC Leopards will be hoping to bounce back from latest setbacks in the Kenyan Premier League when they tackle Thika United on Wednesday.

Ingwe fell by a solitary goal to Sony Sugar last week before playing to a barren draw against Kakamega Homeboyz in another dissipating result.

Robert Matano led side knows too well that only victory will reduce the pressure of possible relegation fears.

At Kasarani, Posta Rangers will be aiming at posting their first win in seven outings when they take on Kariobangi Sharks, with defending champions Tusker traveling to Mombasa to tackle their hosts Bandari.

Relegation candidates Muhoroni Youth will entertain Nakumatt FC at home.

Gor Mahia is leading the standings with 51 points, nine ahead of second-placed Sofapaka, with Kakamega Homeboyz third with 39 points.

Ulinzi Star, Nzoia Sugar and Posta Rangers are joint fourth with 37 points.