Redknapp disappointed at Agyemang-Badu over snub

The 70-year-old gaffer has accused the Ghana international of snubbing him for a move to the Turkish Super Lig despite a verbal agreement

Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp has expressed his disappointment in missing out of the potential signing of Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu from Udinese on loan.

Redknapp revealed that he met with the Black Stars midfielder who was in England a few days ago and that he was close to joining the St. Andrew’s Stadium outfit before he saw his surprising loan move to Turkey.

Agyemang-Badu completed a season-long loan move from Udinese to Bursaspor this week and the former Tottenham and Portsmouth manager has accused him of taking back his word after he had declared himself ready to play for his Championship side.

"I did a deal the other day for a lad from Udinese - Badu - a Ghanaian boy and top midfield player," Redknapp told TalkSport.

"It took me six-and-a-half hours to get to Huddersfield, met him after and then spoke to him two days ago and he gave me his word on the phone that he wanted to play for me.

"He is a really good player, his value is £6 million, and we were going to loan him for a year. I wake up the next morning and he has signed for a Turkish club!"