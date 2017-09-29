Redknapp: Tottenham can keep Kane happy

Goal machine Harry Kane will never be lured away from Tottenham, according to former boss Harry Redknapp.

Harry Redknapp believes Harry Kane will remain loyal to Tottenham even if they do not win any silverware this season.

Kane has firmly established himself as one of the top players in Europe this season with a stunning September that has seen him score 11 goals for club and country.

A perfect hat-trick against APOEL in the Champions League on Tuesday helped Spurs keep pace with Real Madrid in Group H, his treble coming on the back of braces against Everton, Borussia Dortmund and West Ham.

Former Spurs boss Tim Sherwood has suggested that Kane may leave Tottenham if they fail to win a trophy, but Redknapp disagrees.

"I don't see why he should leave, he'll be captain eventually, he's loved there," Redknapp, who managed the club between 2008 and 2012, told Sky Sports News.

"He's come from the youth team, at a great club, great training ground, with a great stadium when the new one is done.

"I'd like to see him stay there long-term. He's old school, and old school meant you went to a football club as a kid and you never thought about leaving.

"That was your club. It's changed now, but Harry Kane is old school so I think he'll know when he's well off and stay at Tottenham."