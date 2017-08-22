Referee abandons match in China to catch flight

Last week's reserve fixture between Hangzhou and Meixian in China was prematurely ended because the referee feared he would miss his flight.

The first half between Hangzhou Greentown's reserve side and Meixian Techand lasted only 40 minutes, while the whistle blew 38 minutes into the second because the referee feared he would miss his plane last week.

Hangzhou – home of Australia international defender Matthew Spiranovic – confirmed to Chengdu Economic Daily that the game was abandoned as there is only flight scheduled daily at the nearest airport.

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) is investigating the incident.