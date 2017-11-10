Referee named Ben Toner replaced for Blackpool game following high court ruling on the Oystons

Referee Ben Toner has been replaced for Blackpool's League Two match with Portsmouth just days after a high court decreed that the Seasiders' owners, the Oystons, had operated an “illegitimate stripping” of the Lancashire club.

The EFL say they have brought in Premier League referee Jon Moss to officiate the match due to the “increased attention” surrounding the fixture - but the timing of the decision has been met with amusement online.

In a ruling handed down by Justice Marcus Smith on Monday, Owen Oyston and his son Karl were ordered £31m to buy out the minority shareholder Valeri Belokon because of “fundamental breaches” of their duties as directors.

Given Toner's name, the decision to appoint the Lancashire-born referee was the subject of some amusement on social media.

Blackpool chairman Karl Oysten Credit: AFP More