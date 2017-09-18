Reigning Guangzhou Open champion Tsurenko beaten

Monday's Guangzhou Open first-round matches saw a couple of notable exits, with Lesia Tsurenko and Alison Riske defeated.

Reigning Guangzhou Open champion Lesia Tsurenko's title defence was halted at the first hurdle by Aleksandra Krunic.

The Ukrainian fell to a 6-3 6-4 loss on Monday, which also saw the surprise defeat of Alison Riske.

World number 226 Rebecca Peterson produced a shock to knock out the eighth seed.

The Swede put on a superb display to triumph 6-3 6-2 against a player ranked 177 places above her.

Anett Kontaveit refused to fall victim to the curse of the seeds, seeing off Jasmine Paolini 6-0 6-2, while Yanina Wickmayer won two tie-breaks to defeat Lesley Kerkhove.

Patricia Maria Tig's retirement saw Danka Kovinic progress, while Kateryna Kozlova downed home hope Liu Fangzhou 7-5 6-0.

Elsewhere in the draw, qualifier Ipek Soylu overcome Maria Sakkari 6-0 6-3 and Mona Barthel was a 6-0 4-6 6-3 victor over Lu Jingjing.