Reigning MLB champions Cubs beat Nationals

The Chicago Cubs ended their skid with a 7-4 victory over the Washington Nationals in MLB on Saturday.

The Chicago Cubs retained a half-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central with a 7-4 win against the Washington Nationals to snap a three-game losing streak.

North Chicago fans had been able to enjoy a semblance of the team that won the World Series last season since the end of the All-Star break, but the recent three-game skid reminded everyone the Cubs still face challenges this season.

Willson Contreras was the hero on Saturday, finishing the game with two hits — one of which was his 19th home run of the season — and three RBIs. Contreras has been a breath of fresh air over the last month-plus for a line-up that desperately needed a bat to step up.

Sadly, for the Cubs, Contreras leads the team's regular starters with a .279 batting average. Jon Jay leads the team with a .305 average, so no one is exactly ripping it up in Chicago this season.

John Lackey was solid, allowing just two earned runs in five innings to move to 9-9 on the season, but the rotation as a whole has also been inconsistent.

Kyle Hendricks, who has only made 14 starts this season due to injury, leads the team's regular rotation with a 3.81 ERA. Jake Arrieta has been pitching great lately, but he's still just 12-10 with a 3.88 ERA.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs 7-4 Washington Nationals

Tampa Bay Rays 0-3 Milwaukee Brewers

Baltimore Orioles 5-2 Detroit Tigers

Cincinnati Reds 1-4 St Louis Cardinals

Minnesota Twins 1-4 Texas Rangers

Boston Red Sox 4-1 Chicago White Sox

Colorado Rockies 8-5 Philadelphia Phillies

Los Angeles Angels 0-5 Oakland Athletics

New York Mets 4-7 Los Angeles Dodgers

Pittsburgh Pirates 2-5 San Diego Padres

Atlanta Braves 7-2 Miami Marlins

Houston Astros 3-4 Toronto Blue Jays

Cleveland Indians 1-2 New York Yankees

Kansas City Royals-Seattle Mariners (postponed)

San Francisco Giants 5-4 Arizona Diamondbacks

DODGERS QUINTET STAR

Dodgers sluggers Chris Taylor, Corey Seager, Yasiel Puig, Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger hit a home run apiece in a win over the Mets. With the win, the Dodgers became the first team to win 43 games in a 50-game span since the 1912 New York Giants.

Brewers starting pitcher Zach Davies gave up just one hit in seven scoreless innings against the Rays. Davies improved to 13-5 with a 4.18 ERA and has yet to lose a road start this season.

MONCADA STRUGGLES FOR WHITE SOX

White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada struck out three more times in a loss to the Red Sox. The highly-touted prospect, who was Chicago's main return piece in the Chris Sale trade, is now batting .146 with 20 strikeouts in 15 games this season.

STANTON: THE HOME RUN KING

This is how Giancarlo Stanton is leading MLB in home runs, with another moonshot against the Braves. Stanton now has 36 home runs this season.

YANKEES AT INDIANS

The Yankees snapped their four-game losing streak, but things have not been pretty for the Bronx Bombers since the All-Star break. Luis Severino (8-4, 2.98 ERA) will face off against Cleveland's Carlos Carrasco (10-4, 3.89 ERA) to keep New York's momentum alive on Sunday.