Who is Reiss Nelson? The teenager considered Arsenal’s best prospect in years

At 17-years-old, Reiss Nelson represents an increasingly rare bright spark in an otherwise declining Arsenal academy. The versatile attacker signed his first professional contract last season after impressing in the youth ranks and he has continued to live up to expectations over the past few months, culminating in a pre-season call-up to the club’s tour of Australia and China.

While others have bemoaned the results at youth level and seen the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City utilise their billions to lead the way, Nelson has shown that the Gunners’ Hale End academy is still capable of producing exciting talents who have the potential to play for the first team.

Arsene Wenger’s decision to reward Nelson’s performances for the academy with a place in the first team squad emphasises the faith he has in the English youngster. Nelson was named Man of the Match in the 2-0 win over Sydney FC and former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour believes he can become a star of the future if he continues along the same grail.





“He’s got everything,” Parlour told Goal .

“I was impressed with how composed he was on the ball and confident in tight areas. He’s got electric pace – when he drops his shoulder he’s gone.

“Things like the final delivery can improve. He’s only 17. I’m thinking of other players who were his age and he’s got so much talent. Now it’s down to him to keep his feet on the ground and work hard and I’m sure he’ll get opportunities.

“Arsene Wenger really talked up his praises when we were out on tour. I said ‘these youngsters are different class’ and he said ‘yeah, they’re working so hard and they’ve got a massive future’.

“Again, it’s all about working hard and if he does that he can be a star of the future.”

There is some debate over which position Nelson’s future lies, although Wenger revealed over the summer that he played him at right wing-back in a bid to further his development with regards to defensive responsibilities.

“He’s a more offensive player, more a guy who can play as one of the three strikers or as an offensive midfielder,” Wenger told Arsenal Player . “What is good for his education is to play in this position as well because we learn how to cope with defensive responsibilities, and that’s a good part of the education of the modern player.

“As strikers or creative players, you tend to have two kinds of players. Some who are good at running with the ball, and some who are good at running off the ball. He’s more a player who likes the ball to his feet and provokes opponents by passing them.”

This season Nelson has already scored six goals in four Premier League 2 matches, the most recent coming with a curling free-kick against Manchester United and just days after being named Player of the Month for August.





