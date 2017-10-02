Relief for Man Utd as Belgium offer positive Lukaku injury update

Manchester United will be relieved to hear that a scan on Romelu Lukaku’s ankle has revealed "no fracture or structural damage".

The in-form striker, who has netted 11 times in 10 games since joining the Red Devils for £75 million over the summer, is away on international duty with Belgium.

He was unable to take part in training with his country on Monday, sparking fears that he could be sidelined through injury.

Belgium quickly announced that the 24-year-old would be undergoing further tests, and they have offered a positive update following those medical examinations.

A statement released by the national team read: "Romelu Lukaku underwent an MRI scan but no fracture or structural damage has been diagnosed.

"The next days he will follow an individual training program. It is however too early to state that he won't be match fit for the Bosnia and/or Cyprus game."

Belgium are not due to be in action until Saturday, when they take in a World Cup qualifier with Bosnia and Herzegovina. They are then due to face Cyprus on October 10.

Lukaku is not needed by Roberto Martinez’s side in those contests, with their place at next summer’s showpiece in Russia already secured.

They will, however, have been hoping to call on him at some stage and provide him with an opportunity to keep his prolific run going.

United, though, will be eager to ensure that a key man is returned to them ready to slot straight back into their starting XI.

Jose Mourinho is already having to contend with an untimely injury to Paul Pogba, with the £89m midfielder ruled out "long-term" with a hamstring complaint.

The Red Devils could do without picking up any more knocks as they will return to domestic action on October 14 with a crunch clash against old adversaries Liverpool.

With Belgium refusing to rule Lukaku out of their upcoming fixtures, that would suggest that a period of rest is all that is required to get the powerful frontman back up to speed and ready to lead the line once again.