Relief as Sonko sponsors Gor Mahia youth team

Gor Mahia have announced that the Nairobi County Senator and gubernatorial candidate Mike Mbuvi ‘Sonko’ has offered their youth team a sponsorship packahge which will push them until the end of the season.

The team has been operating at the mercy of fans, who used to contribute for their day-to-day activities but ‘Sonko’ has come in to offer them a complete financial support throughout the season as confirmed separately by K’Ogalo Organizing Secretary Judith ‘Nyangi’ Anyango and Secretary General Ben Omondi.

From their facebook posts, it is evident that they are the only officials, who took part in the negotiations.

Judith Nyangi on Sonko deal

Ben Omondi on Sonko deal

The team will play against Nyeri Combined team on Thursday at Kabiruini Stadium in front of state officials including the President His Excellency Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta during Madaraka Day celebrations.