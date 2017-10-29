Relieved Lewis Hamilton celebrates despite 'horrible' ninth-placed Mexico finish
Lewis Hamilton said that it was a “horrible way to do it”, having secured his fourth world championship by finishing ninth in a tumultuous Mexican Grand Prix, but he could not disguise either his relief or the magnitude of the moment.
“I remember growing up in Stevenage and one day dreaming of being in Formula One,” he reflected. “Here we are 25 years later, a four-time world champion. Keep pushing, whatever you are going through in your life. Don’t ever give up.”
Hamilton’s race could hardly have begun less auspiciously, as a first-lap prang with Sebastian Vettel dropped him to last, but he held firm to take the two points he needed to vault beyond Sir Jackie Stewart as Britain’s most successful driver.
“What could I do?” he said, after a grand prix focused on limiting the early damage and hoping fervently that Vettel did not grasp the victory that could thwart him. “As a driver, you try to raise the bar, and this was one of the most unusual experiences I’ve had. Being 40 seconds back is awful, like being in no-man’s land.
“I told you I wasn’t going to go easy at Turn One. I don’t think I was too aggressive. I put my car in the perfect position and I left a lot of space for the car behind. I just had to keep thinking forwards. I had no idea what was going to happen to the championship, I was just thinking about getting further up and catching, getting involved in the race. Trying to get past people was a disaster. But still I rise. I kept going and I kept coming back.”
Over his career, the Monaco-based Hamilton has found his pride in his country questioned, but as he draped the Union flag across his shoulders for post-race interviews, his patriotism was evident.
“I’m really happy with this fourth,” he said. “I need to take some time to think about it properly, but I’m proud of the flag and everyone who represents it. I hope those watching are happy with this year’s result and I’ll continue to raise the flag as high as I can.”
As James Allison, the Mercedes technical director, expressed it: “He won ugly. But Lewis has driven his socks off all year long. He is at the apex of his career and one of the all-time greats.”
The sentiment was shared by Toto Wolff, the Silver Arrows’ head of motorsport, who said: “I hated every bit of that race. We were really rattled by the beginning, the crash. In the car, you don’t know what’s happening. Is Sebastian still in the race? Can he score points? After a while, we explained the situation to him, and we were all focused on making the best out of it.”
Max Verstappen, even in the afterglow of his own win, did not stint in his admiration of Hamilton’s feat. “In general Lewis has been the strongest this year, and his car has been the most reliable,” he said. “If you combine the two, you can achieve great things.”