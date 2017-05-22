Remo Stars' victory will boost Enyimba's title ambitions, says Leonard

The forward feels his side's first away win of the season in Shagamu will put them in good stead for the Nigerian topflight title

Ugochukwu Leonard believes Enyimba's dreams to clinch the Nigeria Professional Football League title received a huge boost after 1-0 victory over Remo Stars.

The People's Elephants forward's effort in the 38th minute handed the Gbenga Ogunbote's men their first away win of the season in Shagamu.

Despite the victory, the forward hailed the performance of coach Fatai Osho's side and insists they are no pushover neither deserve been the bottom of the log.

"Honestly, our victory against was a very wonderful one to us as a team," Leonard told Goal.

"Personally, more special and fulfilling scoring my first goal of the season to help the team win our first away game.

"As a team we needed the victory by all means to kick start the second stanza on a good note. So with the victory, I believe we are made one good step forward to our dreams.

"But in it all, we are happy and give thanks to God for making it possible. I've have waited for this opportunity to score and regain my scoring form.

"Remo Stars are a very good team. Just that they've find themselves in the situation they are in now.

"But on a serious note they are not a pushover, they gave us a very good fight and really don't deserve been bottom of the table.

"Enyimba is a big club that always wants to win. So with the victory, we now stand in a better position to contend for the league title. I believe it serves as a boost to our title ambition.”