Remo Stars' win is a psychological boost, says ABS' Makinwa

The Saraki Boys defeated Fatai Osho's men to remain unbeaten in three consecutive games and the gaffer believes it is a confident boost for them

ABS head coach Henry Makinwa has said his side's 2-0 win over Remo Stars at the Ilorin Township Stadium is a psychological boost for them.

Goals from Samuel Oyedeji and Wasiu Alalade ensured the Saraki Boys extended their unbeaten run to three consecutive matches and moved them out of the relegation zone.

And the gaffer has attributed their recent impressive form to the introduction of new and returning players from injury.

"We are moving up the log and that's a boost psychologically for the boys," Makinwa told Goal.

"We managed to remain undefeated in three games - won against Enugu Rangers, draw in Katsina United and won today [Sunday] again.

"We had some internal problems that we able to resolve. Some players that were not playing before came in like Alolade [Wasiu] who is scoring right now.

"We also had some of the returning injured players helped us a lot in the midfield. That's why there is a boost in the performance and productivity of the team.

"Remo Stars is a fantastic team, well organized with a good coach as well and play good football like the Brazilians. We had a lot of scoring chances and could have scored nine goals.

"It still troubles me when you get eight chances and scoring two but we hope we do better."