Remo Stars aren't pushovers, insists Plateau United's Golbe

The Sky Blues sit bottom of the table, but the skipper said the Peace Boys will not take the relegation-threatened outfit lightly

Elisha Golbe says that regardless of Remo Stars ' positions in the log, Plateau United will not approach them as an 'underdog'.

The Sky Blue Stars lost at home to the Peace Boys in the corresponding fixture but the skipper insists they are wary of their opponents.

"We really want to appreciate God for the commencement of the second stanza of the league," Golbe told Goal.

"This is our first match at home in the second round and we want to win for our fans.

"The spirit in camp is high and point we picked up in Katsina has also helped our confidence. No team in the Nigerian League regardless of the position they occupy on the league table can be referred to as an underdog.

"At Plateau United we take each match as it comes and we aren't looking at Remo Stars like pushover. It will be suicidal to look at Remo Stars as an easy ride because that means we've just shot ourselves in the foot.

"With due respect to them, being at the bottom of the league table does guarantee an easy win. So we are going to come out with an obvious focus to secure the maximum point.

"We want to remain at the top of the table and try as much as possible to increase the gap, it's better we do that as we journey through the second round," he concluded.