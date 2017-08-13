Remo Stars relegated from Nigeria Professional Football League

A one-sided defeat at home spelled the end for the Sky Blue Boys in the Nigeria top-flight, as they face life in the National League next season

Remo Stars became the first team to be relegated from the Nigeria Professional Football League this season after losing 3-1 at home to Rivers United.

Fatai Osho’s side knew that a defeat in Sagamu would result to the Nigeria National League after just a season in the elite division and they were unable to avoid that fate as they got demoted.

Goals from Bernard Ovoke, Emeka Ogbugh and Esosa Igbinoba were all Stanley Eguma’s men needed to subdue the hosts who got their consolation strike through Oche Salefu.

Remo Stars struggle began at the beginning of the season – which led to the exit of coach Nduka Ugbade. They boast of just seven wins out of 34 games, losing 19 and playing eight draws, a run of form that appeared to signal an upturn in the club's fortunes.

Before bidding the NPFL goodbye, they face Wikki Tourists, Enugu Rangers, Katsina United and Sunshine Stars in their remaining games.