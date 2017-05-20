Remo Stars all set for league restart - Fatai Osho

The Sky Blues gaffer said his side have prepared well and are ready to compete in the second half of the NPFL season

Remo Stars are filled with a lot of optimism and are set for the second round of the 2016/17 Nigeria Professional Football League, according to Fatai Osho.

The Sky Blue Stars in their debut season have stayed in the relegation zone for the better part of the first round of matches in 2017.

But a determined Osho says his charges are well prepared for the second round of matches which begins with a tie against Enyimba at the Sagamu Stadium.

"We believe we have a team that can compete, we have prepared so well and we are looking at the second round of the season with a lot of optimism," Osho told Goal.

"The response of the players has been encouraging and the determination in the team is amazing. So we are set for the second round of the season.

"We shall start the journey this weekend when we take on Enyimba, a team that deserves a lot of respect. To defeat a team like Enyimba, we need to respect them and then take the game to them and take our chances.

"We are taking it a step at a time, having at the back of our mind that the target is to win. The current state of the team looks good."

With 19 points from 19 matches, the Sagamu outfit find themselves at the foot of the league table.