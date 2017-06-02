Remo Stars’ Victor Chidume ruled out of Gombe United clash

The versatile midfielder confirmed he will be unavailable for selection against the Savannah Scorpions as he is short of match fitness

Following the mourning of his late father, Victor Chidume admits he is not fit enough for Remo Stars' clash against Gombe United.

The midfielder, who also missed out on last week's trip to Jos against Plateau United, resumed training with Fatai Osho’s men on Thursday.

But disclosed that he will be out of action when the Sky Blue Stars lock horns with the Savannah Scorpions at the Sagamu Stadium on Sunday.

“I resumed to camp on Friday and I trained with them [Remo Stars] on Friday morning," Chidume told Goal

“Unfortunately, I will not play the match against Gombe United because I just joined the team and I am not fit enough to play, maybe the next game coming up on Wednesday against Abia Warriors.

“I wish the team all the best because they trained very well and the coach was really impressed. With what I saw, victory is ours on Sunday.”

Remo Stars, having lost their last five league games, sit at the bottom of the Nigerian Professional League table with 19 points.