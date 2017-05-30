Remo Stars won't stoop low for Gombe United, says Lasisi

Despite sitting at the bottom of the NPFL standings, the midfielder insists the Sky Blues will be a tough task for the Savannah Scorpions

Remo Stars midfielder, Saheed Lasisi has warned Gombe United not to expect an easy game when they meet the Sky Blue Stars in their 2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) week 22 match on Sunday.

The Sky Blues Stars come into this game after a 1-0 loss to Plateau United, while Gombe United pipped Kastina United 1-0.

"Gombe United should not expect us to be a walk in the park as we will take the game to them throughout the entire game," Lasisi told Goal.

"Of course we know they are ranked above us but as long as we play as a unit then nothing is impossible we can beat them.

"It will be a good omen if we improve our position on the log and that is why I am calling on all our fans to come out in large numbers to give us morale and support."

The game between Remo Stars and Gombe United will take place at the Gateway Stadium.