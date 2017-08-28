Remy offered route out of Chelsea, but only if free transfer sanctioned

Loic Remy has been offered a route out of Chelsea by Cagliari, but the Serie A side want the striker as a free agent, Goal understands.

The 30-year-old striker has become something of a forgotten man at Stamford Bridge after slipping down the pecking order.

He was allowed to spend the 2016-17 season on loan at Crystal Palace, but saw injury restrict him to just eight appearances.

Cagliari are now willing to offer him a clean slate in Italy, but their proposal comes with a number of conditions.

Cagliari 5/6 to beat Crotone

Chelsea will need to agree to release Remy from the final year of his contract in order for a deal to be done.

If that were to happen, then Cagliari are prepared to offer him a salary of €2 million-a-year for his first season and then €1m through to 2020.

Loic Remy League Cup Stoke v Chelsea 271015 More

An answer to that proposal is now being waited on, as Chelsea mull over their options.

If no agreement can be reached, then Cagliari also have Napoli’s Leonardo Pavoletti and Al Ahli’s Moussa Sow in their sights.

Remy, though, would be a proven performer for them if a compromise can be reached.

He has 31 international caps for France to his name and over 100 goals at club level, with his most productive spells coming at Nice, Marseille and during a loan stint at Newcastle in 2013-14.

If he is to leave Chelsea, then he will depart having made just 47 appearances and netting 12 goals.