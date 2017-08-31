Renato Sanches forced to give up No.85 at Swansea without even wearing it

The Portugal international midfielder has been informed by the Premier League that he will need to make a different choice, so has plumped for 35

Renato Sanches has been forced to give up the No.85 shirt at Swansea City before even making an appearance.

The Portugal international completed a stunning loan move to the Liberty Stadium from Bayern Munich on deadline day.

Swansea 6/1 to beat Newcastle 1-0

As the Swans revelled in their transfer coup, they announced that the 20-year-old intended to have 85 on his back.

They have, however, seen the Premier League scupper those plans, with Sanches forced to reassess and take the 35 he has previously donned at Bayern.

It was all going so well...



The #PL reject the number 85 for @renatosanches35. He will now wear for the #Swans this season. pic.twitter.com/Lx7qWmkHOF — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 31, 2017

Swansea’s plans saw them fall foul of top-flight rules when it comes to squad numbers, but they have been able to see the funny side.

Nothing, it appears, is going to spoil their mood on a remarkable day.

The #PL rule that squad numbers must be consecutive and close to the current highest number. We're still going ahead with the transfer! — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 31, 2017

Sanches will be hoping to make his Premier League bow, wearing number 35, when the Swans play host to Newcastle on September 10.